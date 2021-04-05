Street in Liberty City Named After Legendary Singer Betty Wright

Local officials, family members and the community came together on Monday afternoon to celebrate legendary singer Betty Wright.

Dozens gathered at Alonzo Kelly Park in Liberty City, to see the reveal of the new street name, "Betty Wright Lane," on Northwest 14th Avenue from Northwest 62nd to 67th Street.

“For years to come, people will ride by and see Betty Wright Lane," said Namphuyo McCray, who is one of Wright's daughters.

She hopes the designation will inspire others to know her mother's story.

“They might ask, ‘Who is that?’ And somebody may answer. And they may look her up and find her life story and what she did. And it’s inspiring. You cannot look at the Betty Wright's story and not be inspired by that," McCray said.

Wright died last May at the age of 66. She was best known for her songs, "Clean Up Woman" and "No Pain, No Gain." But to her community in Liberty City, she was known for more than her music.

Liberty City is a part City Commissioner Keon Hardemon’s district, he says having a “Betty Wright Lane” highlights the success stories from the community.

“Great things come from Liberty City. It tells people can amount to anything that they put their mind to and all they have to do is chase their passion," Hardemon said.

Now Betty Wright Lane stands as a reminder to everyone to chase their passion.