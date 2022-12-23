Street Lights Installed on South Florida Roadways Are Wrong Color Due to Defect: FDOT

Have you noticed anything different while driving at night in South Florida? When you're driving on some local roads, you may look up and notice the roads have a different glow.

While the lights are supposed to be white, they are actually glowing the colors blue or purple.

In Broward County, 43 lights glow blue or purple on University Drive while 35 lights are the wrong color on Commercial Boulevard and two are the wrong color on Sunrise Boulevard.

In total, 627 light fixtures were installed in Broward County and another 324 fixtures were installed in Miami-Dade County.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Florida Department of Transportation officials told NBC 6 News the change in color is due to a manufacturing defect related to the filter in the light. The issue is related to a specific brand and model of LED fixtures.

The issue is not just in South Florida, according to FDOT, but across the state and around the country. The average cost to retrofit each light fixture and bulb? Just over $1,400.

FDOT said 137 fixtures would be replaced in Broward and 101 fixtures would be replaced in Miami-Dade as they are covered under warranty. However, due to supply chain issues the replacements have been delayed.