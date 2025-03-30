Streets flood in Miami during final day of Ultra Music Festival

During the last day of the Ultra Music Festival in Miami on Sunday, attendees and drivers had to deal with flooded streets caused by rain.

But rain, thunderstorms and flooding didn't stop the event from proceeding.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, there were no weather-related incidents.

Earlier in the day, the festival was put on pause as a precaution but there were no evacuations.

During last year's event, the rain slowed things down on day one and eventually stopped everything earlier than expected.

NBC6 spoke to several attendees who said they were not going to miss the event regardless of the weather.

"I come from London to Ultra and I'm not letting the weather stop me," said a man.

As of now, the festival remains active.