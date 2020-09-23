reopenings

Strip Clubs in Miami-Dade to Reopen With Social Distancing Restrictions in Place

All dancers must remain 10 feet away from tables during performances, per an official with the office of county mayor Carlos Gimenez

Strip clubs in one South Florida county have the green light to reopen their doors as long as several restrictions are followed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Locations in Miami-Dade will be allowed to reopen as long as they have a restaurant license from the county, a rule in place since restrictions were lifted last Friday.

All dancers must remain 10 feet away from tables during performances, per an official with the office of county mayor Carlos Gimenez, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

Clubs must also abide by the countywide curfew, meaning they must close by 11 p.m. nightly while bars and nightclubs in the county must remain closed.

Broward County has not announced when clubs can reopen, while dancers and owners have protested the closures in recent weeks along with bar workers.

