Strip Clubs Reopen in Miami-Dade County

A handful of strip clubs in Miami-Dade County were cleared to reopen as a part of the county's latest phase that allows entertainment venues to reopen its doors.

Booby Trap On the River reopened on Wednesday after the club submitted an 18-page "New Normal" plan to the county, approved by county Deputy Mayor Jennifer Moon.

"They will ensure that the guidelines we have for social distancing, for facial coverings, for the treatment of employees that may test positive, for cleaning and disinfection of the facility, for HVAC," Moon said.

Video posted on the Booby Trap's Instagram page shows the club getting disinfected. Their plan details policies for social distancing, facial coverings, and disinfecting of frequent touch points. Plans must also follow guidelines that are specific to restaurants.

If there's any physical contact with guests, performers must wear facial coverings and gloves.

Bars and nightclubs are still not allowed to reopen in Miami-Dade. The county says the difference between those establishments and entertainment venues is the ability to enforce the new rules.

"One of the problems is the ability to enforce social distancing, for example, in a nightclub where an activity involves dancing or gathering on a dance floor," Moon said.