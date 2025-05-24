Weather

Strong storms possible following damage caused by wind in Pembroke Pines

There will be a 50% change for storms inland that could drift east during the evening before they fizzle out

By NBC6

As Memorial Day Weekend kicks off, strong storms are anticipated on Saturday after winds caused severe damage in Pembroke Pines the day before.

On Friday, damage was reported after storms brought strong winds and hail in South Florida.

At North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, images showed an aircraft flipped on its side and onto a fuel truck.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, an FXE worker was injured when the aircraft he was lifting fell on him.

The worker was transported to the Broward Health Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Images from viewers, also in Pembroke Pines, showed downed trees and fences.

Police reported that several electrical wires were also downed and power was temporarily disrupted at some homes.

South Florida remains under a level 1, marginal risk for active storms, which means damaging wind, heavy rain, small hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.

