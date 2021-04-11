Strong Storms, Widespread Downpours Head to South Florida With Possible Damaging Winds

If you are trying to get outside this Sunday afternoon, pack an umbrella.

Sunday will begin with sunshine and end with strong storms and widespread downpours as a cold front slowly approached from the north.

It will be hot, humid and breezy today with highs in the upper 80s. There is a high risk for rip currents at the beach, which will be rain-free until the afternoon.

Expect mostly sunny skies through the morning with thickening clouds beginning at lunchtime. Storms begin to fire up in Broward county after 2 p.m. and spread south toward Miami-Dade through the rest of the afternoon. There could be some strong to severe storms in which damaging wind is the biggest concern, but we cannot rule out hail or an isolated tornado or waterspout.

One final round of heavy rain will come through overnight into Monday morning. After 9 a.m., we begin to clear out with only a passing afternoon shower. It will be hot with highs approaching 90°.

Tuesday looks very nice with sunshine and lower humidity along with slightly cooler temps in the mid 80s.

