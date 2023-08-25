Stuart high school teacher arrested on child porn charges

An automotive maintenance teacher at a Stuart high school was arrested for allegedly possessing child pornography and soliciting a minor, officials said.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the arrest came after investigators confirmed Antonio Capilupi, 34, was having an inappropriate romantic relationship with a student at Martin County High School.

A student told his mother of the rumor, who alerted authorities, and this triggered an investigation.

"What we were able to extract from the phones was images of the student and communication between the student and teacher about these images, who were sensitive in nature, some were sexually explicit images," said Captain Ruben Romero of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, the inappropriate relationship between the teacher and the student started last school year when the student was 13 years old.

Capilupi was arrested on Thursday and is facing several child pornography charges and soliciting or enticing a minor and is staying in jail under no bond. Martin County School District confirmed that Capilupi has been terminated as a teacher.