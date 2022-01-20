Oakland Park

Student, 16, Arrested for Bringing Loaded Gun to High School in Oakland Park

NBC 6

A 16-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly bringing a loaded gun to school in Oakland Park, officials said.

The student was called to the administration office at Northeast High School in reference to his grades when officials said they smelled what they suspected was marijuana, the Broward Sheriff's Office said in a news release Thursday.

They searched the student's belongings, where they found a firearm with ammunition, BSO said. He was arrested shortly after.

The student, from Pompano Beach, told detectives he had no intention of using the gun on school grounds and had it for protection for when he walks home from school.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing and faces a felony charge of possessing a firearm on school property.

Another student was arrested back in November for also bringing a loaded gun to school grounds.

This article tagged under:

Oakland ParkBroward CountyBSO
