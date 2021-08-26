Miramar

Student, 17, Arrested for Bringing Gun to Miramar High School

NBC 6

A 17-year-old Miramar High School student was arrested Thursday after police say he brought a gun to campus.

Miramar Police Department officers responded to the school just before 8 a.m.

The student did not make any threats and claimed he had it for "protection," police said.

This article tagged under:

MiramarBroward County
