Student accused of bringing firearm, ammo to Miramar school campus

Kyzaiah Connor was charged with possession of a weapon/firearm on school property

By NBC6

A Broward student was arrested for allegedly bringing a firearm and ammunition on the campus of a Miramar school, authorities said.

According to the Miramar Police Department, Kyzaiah Connor, 18, brought a 9MM handgun with 15 live rounds to the Henry D. Perry Education Center.

Officers responded to the school Tuesday afternoon and immediately placed it on lockdown after reports of a possible weapon on campus.

Officers patted down Connor, where they found the gun on the right side of his waistband, authorities said.

"I've got a pole," Connor allegedly told officers about the firearm in his possession.

Connor was taken into custody and charged with possession of a weapon/firearm on school property, records show.

He appeared in bond court Wednesday, where his parents appealed to the judge for a lower bond.

"We just think it's a stupid mistake," his father said.

Connor is a senior in high school and is set to graduate this year. He has no prior criminal history.

The judge set a $5,000 bond, pretrial release, a curfew and a GPS ankle monitor. Connor is not allowed to possess any weapons or ammo and is allowed to return to the school unless the school allows it.

