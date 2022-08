A student was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday morning after an incident near a Miami-Dade County high school.

Chopper footage showed the teenager being placed in a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helicopter near Miami Palmetto Senior High School, located off Southwest 120th Street.

Miami-Dade Police have not released any information at this time, including the person's identity. Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police Chief Edwin Lopez tweeted the schools was temporarily placed on lockdown.

Earlier today, @palmettoSHS was briefly placed on lockdown due to a medical emergency involving an injured student. The student has been transported to the hospital for further evaluation. — Edwin Lopez (@SchPoliceChief) August 23, 2022