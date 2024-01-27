Fort Lauderdale

Student appears in court after allegedly bringing loaded gun to high school in Fort Lauderdale

The 18-year-old allegedly brought a loaded handgun to school on Friday, before he was taken into custody.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 18-year-old student appeared in bond court on Saturday, just a day after he allegedly brought a firearm to his high school in Fort Lauderdale.

Jamar Ross was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and disrupting a school function, after the loaded handgun was found at Stranahan High School on Friday. The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the campus. 

He was later taken into custody and booked into BSO's main jail.

In court Saturday, a judge set his bond at $15,000.

The judge said that Ross can return to classes with a GPS monitor after receiving permission from Stranahan High School.

Ross was also ordered to have no weapons at all.

