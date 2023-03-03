Student Arrested After Bomb Threat Leads to Evacuation at Dillard High School

A student has been arrested after making a bomb threat that led to Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale being evacuated Friday, police said.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said the call came in shortly before 8 a.m. involving the school on Northwest 11th Street.

The school was evacuated and the police bomb squad and K-9 responded as a precaution.

An all-clear was issued after the school was searched.

The student who made the call was arrested, police said.

No other information was released.

