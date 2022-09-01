Student Arrested After False Threat Sets Off Massive Police Response at Homestead School

A student has been arrested after they made a false threat that set off a massive police response at a school in Homestead Thursday.

Keys Gate Charter High School was swarmed by officers after authorities received an anonymous tip about a threat of violence or shooting, Homestead Police officials said.

The school was placed on lockdown while Homestead and Miami-Dade Police officers as well as federal agents searched the campus, officials said.

While the school was searched room-by-room, detectives discovered the false threat had been made by a current student.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That student, who is 13, was taken into custody and will be charged, officials said.

The lockdown later ended and the school returned to normal operations.

"The Homestead Police Department would like to thank the school staff who worked side by side with detectives, assisting agencies, and most importantly the parents whom were patient throughout this process," the department said in a statement.