Student Arrested After Gun Found in Dorm Room at Barry University

Police arrested a Miami-Dade college student after a gun was allegedly found inside his dorm room earlier this week while the school is on lockdown during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Donald Brown and charged him with one count of possession of a firearm on school property.

According to an arrest report, a resident assistant at Barry University noticed Brown and several other men on the Miami Shores campus on Monday despite it being closed to students due to the pandemic. The RA notified an officer, who followed the group of men into a dorm room.

The other three men left the room while officers found a weapon underneath a blanket on Brown’s bed and placed him under arrest.

Barry University issued a statement saying no students or staff was threatened at any time by Brown or the weapon and that campus safety is taken “extremely seriously.” The school did not comment on Brown or what his status will be with the school.