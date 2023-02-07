Student Arrested After Loaded Gun Found at South Florida High School

Police in Palm Beach County arrested a student Monday after a loaded gun was found at a high school.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the gun was found at Palm Beach Gardens High School, adding the weapon was confiscated without incident.

School principal Jay Blavatt sent an email to parents and staff saying the weapon was discovered after another student told a staff member that they had seen the weapon.

"The School District of Palm Beach County is committed to ensuring a safe learning and working environment for all students and staff," the email read in part. "Disciplinary action will be taken against any student who commits a violation of the District's Zero Tolerance Policy Florida statute explicitly prohibits firearms on School property."

Police said the weapon was not used in a threatening manner.

The student, who was not identified, faces criminal charges and will be expelled from school for at least one year.