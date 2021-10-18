Broward County

Student Arrested After Social Media Threats Made Against Several Broward Schools

By NBC 6

Getty Images

Authorities are investigating social media threats made over the weekend against several Broward County schools and have made at least one arrest, officials said Monday.

Broward County Public Schools officials said a student has been arrested for one of the incidents and there's an ongoing investigation to identify all responsible for the threats.

District officials didn't say which schools were involved but Fort Lauderdale Police officials said they were investigating threats made to Dillard High, Stranahan High and William Dandy Middle School.

There was increased security and police presence at the schools while the threatening posts were being investigated, officials said.

"We want to assure our families and community that all threats, including social media posts of a threatening nature, made towards any staff and students are taken seriously and will be thoroughly investigated," Broward County Public Schools said in a statement.

