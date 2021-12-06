Student Arrested After Threats Made to Several Miami-Dade Schools

Police have arrested a student after several threats were made on social media toward schools in Miami-Dade County.

The district announced the arrest Monday morning, saying it came after an investigating involving "several schools."

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The student, who has not been identified, faces a felony charge of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Officials did not release the student's name or what schools were threatened, but added additional police presence would be in place at several schools in the district.