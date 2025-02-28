Pembroke Pines

Student arrested after written threat found in bathroom at Flanagan High School

A student was arrested after a written threat was found in a bathroom at a high school in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Pembroke Pines Police said Friday that the threat was found at Charles W. Flanagan High School.

Officers quickly identified the student and made the arrest.

Police said that there was no credible threat made against students, staff or the campus, and that the school was safe and secure.

"Our department is once again asking parents to please speak to their children about the seriousness of making school threats," police said in a statement. "The Pembroke Pines Police Department will utilize every resource available to fully investigate these threats, and those responsible will be arrested."

