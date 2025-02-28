Student arrested for allegedly bringing knife to Miami Southridge Senior High

A student was arrested after police said he brought a knife to Miami Southridge Senior High School.

Steven Mistor, 18, was arrested earlier this month on charges of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a weapon on school property.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened Feb. 7, Mistor had allegedly texted another student's girlfriend and threatened to slap her.

The other student said he approached Mistor, who pulled the knife out of his backpack and said "touch me, I got something for you," and the other student said he backed up and left, the report said.

A witness said people yelled "He's got a knife" and started backing away from Mistor, and surveillance cameras captured the encounter, the report said.

The school's dean of discipline later searched Mistor's backpack and found a steak knife with a 4-inch blade, the report said.

Mistor was booked into jail on the charges. Attorney information wasn't available.