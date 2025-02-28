Miami-Dade County

Student arrested for allegedly bringing knife to Miami Southridge Senior High

Steven Mistor, 18, was arrested earlier this month on charges of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a weapon on school property

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A student was arrested after police said he brought a knife to Miami Southridge Senior High School.

Steven Mistor, 18, was arrested earlier this month on charges of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and exhibiting a weapon on school property.

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened Feb. 7, Mistor had allegedly texted another student's girlfriend and threatened to slap her.

Steven Mistor
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Steven Mistor

The other student said he approached Mistor, who pulled the knife out of his backpack and said "touch me, I got something for you," and the other student said he backed up and left, the report said.

A witness said people yelled "He's got a knife" and started backing away from Mistor, and surveillance cameras captured the encounter, the report said.

The school's dean of discipline later searched Mistor's backpack and found a steak knife with a 4-inch blade, the report said.

Mistor was booked into jail on the charges. Attorney information wasn't available.

