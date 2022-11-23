Student Arrested for Making Threats to Faculty, Staff at Florida School

Police arrested a high school student who they said made threats to faculty and staff at a school on Florida's Treasure Coast.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the student, who was suspended last Friday, made threats to the staff at Vero Beach High School.

Indian River County Sheriff's Office said the student made the threats using the district's messenger account. Authorities said all the staff members reported receiving similar messages from the student indicating threats to themselves, their families and the campus.

Deputies did not say what the student, who was not identified, would be charged with.