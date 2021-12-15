Broward County

Student Arrested in Snapchat Threats Against Pompano Beach Middle School

Student, 14, arrested on one count of written threats to kill

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A 14-year-old student was arrested after making social media threats against Pompano Beach Middle School, authorities said Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies were made aware of the threats against students which were made through Snapchat on Tuesday night.

Investigators were able to locate the teen suspect, who is a student at the school.

The teen was arrested on one count of written threats to kill, and was booked into the Juvenile Assessment Center.

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

