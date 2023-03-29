9th Grade Student Arrested Over Social Media Threat Involving Her Pembroke Pines School

A 9th grade student was arrested after making a social media threat involving her Pembroke Pines school Wednesday, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident involved Charles Flanagan High School, and that the student was immediately identified and detained.

This morning we were made aware of a possible social media threat regarding Flanagan High School. The student was immediately identified & detained. At no time was there any active safety concern to the students, staff or campus. The school remains safe & secure. 1/ pic.twitter.com/yc2NXk68MT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 29, 2023

"At no time was there any active safety concern to the students, staff or campus. The school remains safe & secure," the police department tweeted.

Later Wednesday, officials said the student responsible had been arrested after she told officers the intent of the post was to avoid going to school.

"Anyone who makes threats will face the consequences. It's no joke. Parents - be aware of what your kids are posting on social media," the department tweeted.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

