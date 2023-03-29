Pembroke Pines

9th Grade Student Arrested Over Social Media Threat Involving Her Pembroke Pines School

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident involved Charles Flanagan High School, and that the student was immediately identified and detained

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 9th grade student was arrested after making a social media threat involving her Pembroke Pines school Wednesday, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident involved Charles Flanagan High School, and that the student was immediately identified and detained.

"At no time was there any active safety concern to the students, staff or campus. The school remains safe & secure," the police department tweeted.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Later Wednesday, officials said the student responsible had been arrested after she told officers the intent of the post was to avoid going to school.

"Anyone who makes threats will face the consequences. It's no joke. Parents - be aware of what your kids are posting on social media," the department tweeted.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Local

first alert weather 5 hours ago

Wet Weather Wednesday Afternoon. Check the NBC 6 Radar to See When it Will Rain Near You

Miami-Dade 10 hours ago

Man Wounded, Car Riddled With Bullets in NW Miami-Dade Shooting

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us