Student Attacks Popular Teacher Inside MSD Classroom

The female student attacked Sharon Cutler during the last class period of school Monday by putting Cutler in a headlock

The exterior of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
A teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is recovering after being attacked by a freshman student Monday inside her classroom.

According to a report from TapInto Coral Springs, the female student attacked Sharon Cutler during the last class period of the Parkland school Monday by putting Cutler in a headlock.

Another student tired to get the girl away from Cutler and was struck, according to witnesses.

Cutler, who teaches finance-related classes at the school and is an administrator for the school's DECA program, was not taken to the hospital.

"I'm okay (physically). Tough day today. I am home resting. #bekind #bekindtooneanother," she wrote on social media.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies handcuffed the unidentified teen and took her into custody, with a spokesperson saying the incident is being handled as an assault case and is under investigation.

Principal Michelle Kefford said the student would face "appropriate disciplinary consequences" from the school.

"Per the school's administration, the School Resource Officer, security team and staff immediately responded to the incident involving a student and teacher," Broward County Public Schools said in a statement. "School leaders are taking this incident seriously and are cooperating with the District's Special Investigative Unit and law enforcement in their investigation."

