Margate

Police investigating after student brought BB gun to Margate Middle School

Footage showed multiple officers responding to the school on Northwest 65th Avenue

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating after officials said a student brought a BB gun to Margate Middle School Wednesday.

Footage showed multiple officers responding to the school on Northwest 65th Avenue.

Broward County Public Schools officials said the discovery was made after a student reported seeing what appeared to be a gun on another student's waist.

The school's resource officer and police investigated and found the student with a BB gun in his backpack.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Margate Police officials said officers made contact with a student that brought the weapon on campus, and said there was no threat to the school or any students.

The school returned to normal operations after a brief lockdown, officials said.

School officials said the student will face appropriate disciplinary actions.

Local

Broward County 10 mins ago

Man pleasured himself in front of girl as she walked to school in Lauderhill: Police

Broward County 2 hours ago

BSO releases video, continues search for driver in fatal hit-and-run in Tamarac

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

MargateBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us