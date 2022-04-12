Student Detained After Possible Weapon Brought to Oakland Park School

A student was detained after a weapon was confiscated at a school in Oakland Park Tuesday, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials confirmed a student was detained at Sunfire High School on West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Officials didn't specify what possible weapon was confiscated.

The student was cooperating with the investigation, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

