Pembroke Pines

Student Detained Over Possible Social Media Threat Involving Pembroke Pines School

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident involved Charles Flanagan High School, and that the student was immediately identified and detained

By Brian Hamacher

NBC 6

A student was detained after a possible social media threat involving a Pembroke Pines school Wednesday, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident involved Charles Flanagan High School, and that the student was immediately identified and detained.

Police haven't released any other information on the student or possible threat.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"At no time was there any active safety concern to the students, staff or campus. The school remains safe & secure," the police department tweeted.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke PinesBroward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us