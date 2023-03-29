Student Detained Over Possible Social Media Threat Involving Pembroke Pines School

A student was detained after a possible social media threat involving a Pembroke Pines school Wednesday, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said the incident involved Charles Flanagan High School, and that the student was immediately identified and detained.

This morning we were made aware of a possible social media threat regarding Flanagan High School. The student was immediately identified & detained. At no time was there any active safety concern to the students, staff or campus. The school remains safe & secure. 1/ pic.twitter.com/yc2NXk68MT — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) March 29, 2023

Police haven't released any other information on the student or possible threat.

"At no time was there any active safety concern to the students, staff or campus. The school remains safe & secure," the police department tweeted.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

