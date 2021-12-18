Student Faces Judge After Bringing Loaded Gun to School

A student accused of bringing a loaded gun to Miramar High School appeared in court Saturday morning.

According to police, the 16-year-old was detained for bringing a small bag on campus which isn’t allowed during student testing. When police searched the bag, they found the loaded weapon.

School districts were already on edge after a threat went viral on TikTok claiming there would be multiple school shootings across the country Friday.

Following the incident, Broward County school leaders are now asking the White House to step in.

“America’s education system is under attack right now,” said Dr. Vickie Cartwright, Superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

“I’m asking for our federal government at this point in time to intervene,” she said. “We need help.”

School districts canceled classes in more than a dozen states to be safe.

The teen is expected back in court Dec. 27.