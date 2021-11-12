Student Found With Loaded Gun at Northeast High School in Oakland Park: BSO

A student was taken into custody after authorities said he brought a loaded gun to Northeast High School in Oakland Park Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the incident began when a school resource deputy saw two students jumping a fence at the school to come onto campus around 11:30 a.m.

One of the students was found to have a loaded handgun in his backpack. He was taken into custody and the firearm was secured, officials said.

The school was placed on a code red lockdown as a result.

The incident remains under investigation.

