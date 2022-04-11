Student Grazed by Bullet Near Miami Northwestern High School

Police are investigating after a student was grazed by a bullet near Miami Northwestern High School Monday afternoon.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 69th Street and 9th Avenue not far from the school after getting a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male student who appeared to have been grazed, possibly by a bullet.

After being grazed, investigators said the student ran to the school's clinic, where staff called police and paramedics to transport him to the hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The student was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for evaluation.

Police investigating near Miami Northwestern Senior High. A student told me they were put on a “code red” pic.twitter.com/7tsI6Q5i3D — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) April 11, 2022

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed a student was involved in some sort of incident off campus after school, but gave no other details.

The incident remains under investigation.

Tina Fowles, who was at the school to pick up her brother, expressed her concern and talked about a man who was shot and killed by police during a traffic stop, which also happened near Miami Northwestern.

"So it's very, very concerning," she said. "Especially, you want to send your children someplace and hope they're safe, whether it's during school or after school hours because they have a lot of kids out here practicing football and track and cheerleading and band."