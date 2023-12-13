Student hospitalized after he's beaten and slammed to the ground near Stoneman Douglas High

A student was rushed to the hospital after he was beaten up and slammed to the ground on his head at a park near Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a parking lot at North Community Park in Coral Springs.

Coral Springs Police said the student was taken to a local hospital but was expected to be okay.

Information regarding yesterday’s incident at North Community Park. pic.twitter.com/6YFLOgpylm — Coral Springs Police (@CoralSpringsPD) December 13, 2023

Video posted on social media showed the teen get tossed in the air and then thrown to the ground by a group of students.

The video shows the student lying on the ground not moving and apparently unconscious in the lot, which serves as overflow parking for students.

The student's name and age were unknown, but MSD students said he's a classmate.

Police and the school district said they’re working together to identify students in the video.

The school's principal released a statement to parents, calling it a "disturbing incident" that's being investigated.

"Several students were involved in a physical altercation and one student was injured. While this park is not a school or district-operated property, the safety of our students is always our priority, and we are working with law enforcement to help identify those involved," the statement read. "Due to the open investigation, I am not able to provide additional details, but I want to assure you this situation is being taken seriously. Please do remind your students to say something if they see something."

Parents NBC6 spoke with said they were disturbed by the incident.

"It was kind of disturbing a little. I couldn’t believe kids actually did that," one parent said. "I've only seen them tussle at school. I’ve never seen it go full blown hospital fight like that, like where somebody had to go to the hospital."

"I saw this kid’s head get smashed into the ground. I said that’s enough. This kid could have been paralyzed," another parent said. "I’m a medical professional so I know what a trauma to the head, the results of that. This kid could have been paralyzed. He could have died. This is the kind of thing that cannot happen."