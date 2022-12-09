Student in Custody After Bringing Gun to Middle School in Fort Lauderdale

A student was taken into custody after bringing a gun to a middle school in Fort Lauderdale Friday.

The incident happened at William Dandy Middle School off Northwest 26th Street, which was placed on a code red. Footage showed a massive police presence at the school.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers responded to the school around 3:30 p.m. and found a student and a firearm.

There was no shooting, no injuries, and the student was taken into custody, police said.

Broward Schools officials said the incident involved a student who brought a weapon to school. Officials said the student will face disciplinary action but it was unknown what charges they could face.

"FLPD’s Threat Response Unit is on scene and will be conducting a thorough investigation into this incident. School operations have resumed normal and officers are working with school administrators to coordinate the release of students," police said in a statement.

No other information was immediately known.

