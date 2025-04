A student was taken into custody after bringing a weapon to Miramar High School on Monday morning, officials said.

The weapon was found and confiscated by the school's security team after a metal detector was activated, Broward County Public School officials said.

The student was taken into police custody. Their identity and the possible charges they face weren't available.

School officials said the incident didn't involve any threats to the school, students or staff.