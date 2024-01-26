Student in custody after loaded gun found at Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale

A student was in custody after a loaded gun was found Friday on the campus of Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, police said.

School security notified Fort Lauderdale Police before 2 p.m. that a student had a gun, according to police spokesperson Casey Liening.

The school was placed on lockdown while police searched the campus.

Officials said the student was quickly found and police recovered the loaded semi-automatic gun.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The student was taken into custody and criminal charges are pending.

There was no shooting and no injuries were reported.

Further information was not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.