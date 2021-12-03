Student in Stoneman Douglas Shooting Threat Staying in Juvenile Detention

A 17-year-old student who threatened a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School made his first appearance in court Friday where a judge said he'll stay in juvenile detention for the next three weeks.

The 11th grader at the Parkland school was arrested Thursday after a caller reported seeing the threat late Wednesday night, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office. Officials said the teen had sent a text message to his classmates in a social media chat room just after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

"I feel like school shooting tmrw (tomorrow). When I sneeze it’s a signal go to the bathroom OK. I hope y’all aren’t snitches," the text message said, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The teen was charged with one count of writing a threat to conduct a mass shooting, sheriff's officials said.

The threat came one day after a student allegedly killed four classmates in Michigan.

In court Friday, it was learned it was the teen's first arrest, and that the school was suspending him for ten days and recommending expulsion.

The school's principal, Michelle Kefford, notified parents about the threat Thursday morning through a robocall. Stoneman Douglas has been at the center of national debate and activism over gun violence in schools since a former student killed 17 people and wounded another 17 in 2018.

Tony Montalto, president of Stand With Parkland, the group that represents the families whose relatives died in the 2018 shooting, said the threat “further proves the need for timely investigation and notification to parents regarding threats to schools.”

“In the wake of the Michigan shootings this week and this incident…, I urge our elected leaders at all levels of government to commit to a renewed focus on the safety of students and staff,” Montalto said.