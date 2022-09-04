High School Senior Killed, Several Injured in Boating Crash Near Boca Chita Key: Officials

A South Florida high school senior has died after a boating crash Sunday night off Cutler Bay, school officials said.

Lucy Fernandez, 17, was one of the 14 passengers on a boat that hit a channel marker and capsized near Boca Chita Key. Fernandez, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy in Miami, died Monday morning from her injuries.

"Known for her smile, larger-than-life personality and signature laugh, Lucy was a joy to all who knew her," Lourdes Academy officials said in an email addressed to the school community. "She was a young woman of faith, well-liked by her teachers and peers, empathetic, faithful and hungry for God.

Courtesy

Of the 14 passengers on the boat, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says 11 sustained injuries. Officials said seven people suffered minor injuries, and three were critically injured. The critically injured passengers were airlifted to a hospital in Miami.

MDFR sent more than 10 units to the scene and worked alongside Miami-Dade Police marine patrol units, the U.S. Coast Guard and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to clear the scene.

Sources tell NBC 6 that most of the passengers were teenage students at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy and Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, two all-girls Catholic schools in Miami-Dade County.

Lourdes Academy will be holding a vigil Monday night for Fernandez and the other students who were hospitalized after the crash.

MDFR reminds boaters — especially on Labor Day — to always follow safety protocols, have safety equipment in working order and have safety life jackets.

