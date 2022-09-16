Student Missing After Boat Capsizes in Central Florida Lake

Police are searching for a student who went missing Thursday after the boat they were on capsized while on a lake near Orlando.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the boat had five students on it and was practicing on the water at the North Orlando Rowing complex around 6 p.m. when it capsized.

Orlando Fire Rescue said lightning was detected in the area, but did not confirm if it played a role in the incident.

Three of the students were able to go home with their parents while one student was taken to an area hospital.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The ages of the students was not released, but the complex's calendar said both middle school, junior varsity and varsity teams from area high schools were scheduled to practice.