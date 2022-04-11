Miami-Dade County

Student Possibly Grazed by Bullet Near Miami Northwestern High School

Police are investigating after a student was possibly grazed by a bullet near Miami Northwestern High School Monday afternoon.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 69th Street and 9th Avenue not far from the school after getting a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male student who appeared to have been grazed, possibly by a bullet.

The student was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for evaluation.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed a student was involved in some sort off incident off campus after school, but gave no other details.

The incident remains under investigation.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiamiMiami Northwestern High School
