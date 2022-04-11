Student Possibly Grazed by Bullet Near Miami Northwestern High School

Police are investigating after a student was possibly grazed by a bullet near Miami Northwestern High School Monday afternoon.

Miami Police officials said officers responded to the area of Northwest 69th Street and 9th Avenue not far from the school after getting a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 3 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male student who appeared to have been grazed, possibly by a bullet.

The student was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for evaluation.

Police investigating near Miami Northwestern Senior High. A student told me they were put on a “code red” pic.twitter.com/7tsI6Q5i3D — Alyssa Hyman (@AlyssaHymanNBC6) April 11, 2022

Miami-Dade County Public Schools confirmed a student was involved in some sort off incident off campus after school, but gave no other details.

The incident remains under investigation.

