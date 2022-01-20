Student Shoots, Wounds Another Teen at Central Florida High School

A 16-year student at a central Florida high school shot another student three times Wednesday, sending the campus into lockdown, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief search on the campus of Seminole High School by officers and deputies, and the 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said at a news conference. The victim was in stable condition, according to a police department news release.

Preliminary information suggested that the shooting centered on “a dispute over a young lady," Smith said.

“We are grateful that there was no loss of life today," the police chief said.

The department plans to pursue charges against the suspect, Smith said.

Serita Beamon, superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools, described the shooting as “an isolated event" between the two students.