Florida

Student Shoots, Wounds Another Teen at Central Florida High School

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief search on the campus of Seminole High School by officers and deputies

By The Associated Press

WESH-TV

A 16-year student at a central Florida high school shot another student three times Wednesday, sending the campus into lockdown, officials said.

The suspect was taken into custody after a brief search on the campus of Seminole High School by officers and deputies, and the 18-year-old victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, Sanford police Chief Cecil Smith said at a news conference. The victim was in stable condition, according to a police department news release.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Preliminary information suggested that the shooting centered on “a dispute over a young lady," Smith said.

“We are grateful that there was no loss of life today," the police chief said.

Local

News You Should Know 3 hours ago

6 to Know: Partially Paralyzed Victim of Stolen U-Haul Crash Speaks

Florida 1 hour ago

South Florida State Sen. Proposes Bill Eliminating Confederate Holidays

The department plans to pursue charges against the suspect, Smith said.

Serita Beamon, superintendent of Seminole County Public Schools, described the shooting as “an isolated event" between the two students.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridashootingSeminole County
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us