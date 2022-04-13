Student With Ammo Causes Lockdown at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale

Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a student was found in possession of ammunition, officials said.

The discovery was made during a search and security wanding of students at the school on Northwest 11th Street, Broward County Public Schools officials said.

No weapons were found, but one student had ammunition, officials said.

The school was placed on lockdown as police responded.

The student faces school disciplinary measures and the incident remains under investigation by police, officials said.