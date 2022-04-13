Broward County

Student With Ammo Causes Lockdown at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale

By NBC 6

NBC 6

Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale was placed on a lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a student was found in possession of ammunition, officials said.

The discovery was made during a search and security wanding of students at the school on Northwest 11th Street, Broward County Public Schools officials said.

No weapons were found, but one student had ammunition, officials said.

The school was placed on lockdown as police responded.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The student faces school disciplinary measures and the incident remains under investigation by police, officials said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyFort LauderdaleDillard High School
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us