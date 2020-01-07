Students Arrested After Police Find Them With Weapon at North Miami School

Two students were arrested after police found them with a weapon Monday morning at a North Miami school.

The students were spotted before school at a park adjacent to Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Board confirmed Tuesday.

The principal thought they were acting suspicious and kept an eye on them, according to the school board. As soon as they got to the front of the school, officers stopped and searched them and found a gun and a BB gun, both unloaded, in their possession.

The students were arrested and will be disciplined according to the code of student conduct, the board said.

The identities and ages of the students were unknown.

There were no injuries and no disruption to the school day, but parents told NBC 6 that they were concerned.

"The principal gave an announcement on the phone saying that some students were arrested because they were armed," Darlene Velez, a grandparent, said. "Scary. It’s really scary because this day and age with the shootings in the schools is a subject that really hits home for a lot of us."

Possessing a gun on school grounds is considered a felony. It's unknown if the students will face any charges.