2 Students Arrested After Threats Made to Several Miami-Dade Schools

Police have arrested two students after several threats were made on social media against schools in Miami-Dade County.

The district announced the arrests Monday, saying they came after an investigation involving "several schools."

The students, a 16-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, face felony charges of written threats to kill or do bodily harm.

Officials said police have been investigating more than a dozen threats since last week, though they said none appear to be credible.

Officials did not say what schools were threatened, but added additional police presence would be in place at several schools in the district.

Our community will not stand for threats against our schools. We are committed to working with @MDSPD and taking every precautionary measure to ensure the safety of our students. Threats of violence will not be tolerated. #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/juEoowWWQV — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) December 6, 2021