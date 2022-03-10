Students Arrested on Hate Crime Charges After Attack in Coconut Creek

Five students are facing hate crime charges after what parents called a racially motivated attack against their kids in Coconut Creek.

Police said the incident happened Wednesday morning at the Coconut Creek Recreation Center, which is a short walk away from Lyons Creek Middle School.

One student said he was attacked after he was dropped off at the center before school. He told NBC 6 that a group of guys from his school ran over to "jump" him and another group of students.

The attackers hit and kicked him, and yelled things that made him believe that he was being targeted because he is white, the student said.

"I put my hands up so they don't whack my face," he said. "After they jumped me, they said, this is, like, revenge for what they did in the 1700s for slavery."

Five kids have been charged with battery, but on the arrest report, it says "with prejudice," which elevates the charge to a felony.

There were no serious injuries reported.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Broward County Public Schools said in a statement that this was an off-campus incident that police and fire responded to. The principal of the school sounded out a robocall to make parents aware of the incident, saying they are always working to provide a safe and secure learning environment and will work to ensure that any off-campus incidents do not impact students at the middle school.

"They can't do anything to the other kids because it didn't happen on school property," said Frank Foster, who said his kid was attacked. "He wants to go back to school there because all of his friends are there, but he doesn't feel safe. There's an opportunity to move out, but that seems like a punishment."