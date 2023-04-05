Students at Several Florida Schools to Walk Out to Protest Gun Safety

Students across the country are expected to walk out of more than 200 schools Wednesday in an effort to send a message and demand lawmakers to take life-saving action on gun safety.

The nationwide walkout is part of the efforts of gun safety advocates and gun violence survivors with Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action, which are both part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network.

The week of action comes just 10 days after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee that left three children and three adults dead and two days after Governor Ron DeSantis signed a permitless concealed carry bill into law, that will allow anyone to carry a concealed weapon without a license.

Students Demand Action volunteers are organizing school walkouts in Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, California, New York, and Texas — among other states — to demand that lawmakers meet the moment with urgency and pass policies that could potentially save lives.

Supporting the cause are Manuel and Patricia Oliver who are the parents to Joaquin Oliver who died at the deadly Marjorie Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland five years ago.

Both parents have encouraged students over social media to walk out Wednesday to demand action.

Tomorrow, Manuel and Patricia Oliver will be supporting the youth as they walk out of class to demand action against gun violence.



All students and school staff nationwide, walkout of class tomorrow at 12:00pm.#EndGunViolence #NationwideWalkOut pic.twitter.com/OA6S8uLvMR — Change the Ref (@ChangeTheRef) April 4, 2023

Students from Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University, among others, are expected to participate in the walkout.

Additionally, Moms Demand Action volunteers will be holding rallies at state capitols, testifying at bill hearings, meeting with lawmakers and organizing with gun safety advocates throughout the week.