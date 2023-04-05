‘Enough Is Enough': Students at Several Florida Schools Walk Out to Protest Gun Violence

Students across the country walked out of more than 200 schools Wednesday in an effort to send a message and demand lawmakers to take life-saving action on gun safety.

The nationwide walkout is part of the efforts of gun safety advocates and gun violence survivors with Students Demand Action and Moms Demand Action, which are both part of Everytown for Gun Safety’s grassroots network.

The week of action comes just 10 days after the tragic shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee that left three children and three adults dead and two days after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a permitless concealed carry bill into law that will allow anyone to carry a concealed weapon without a license.

“I think it’s important for us to take charge of our future and take care of what we need to do, because obviously the job is not getting done," said Benjamin Lauriston, a senior at South Broward High School who participated in the walkout. "I felt like it was important for us to get out there and interact with people and show that we care.”

Students Demand Action volunteers organized school walkouts in Florida, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, California, New York and Texas — among other states — to demand that lawmakers meet the moment with urgency and pass policies that could potentially save lives.

Supporting the cause are Manuel and Patricia Oliver, the parents of Joaquin Oliver, who died at the deadly Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland five years ago.

Both parents encouraged students over social media to walk out Wednesday to demand action.

All students and school staff nationwide, walkout of class tomorrow at 12:00pm.#EndGunViolence #NationwideWalkOut pic.twitter.com/OA6S8uLvMR — Change the Ref (@ChangeTheRef) April 4, 2023

Students from Florida International University and Florida Atlantic University, among others, were expected to participate in the walkout.

“Gun violence impacts all generations and everyone of all ethnicities, all races," said a student at FIU. "We’re here to say enough is enough, we are sick and tired of being sick and tired."

Additionally, Moms Demand Action volunteers will be holding rallies at state capitols, testifying at bill hearings, meeting with lawmakers and organizing with gun safety advocates throughout the week.