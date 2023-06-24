Students for Life Action to celebrate anniversary of the overturning of Roe v Wade

June 24 2023, marks one year since the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe versus Wade changing the landscape of abortion access nationwide. The ruling moved the procedure from a federal protection to the decision of states.

NBC News released a new national poll showing that 6 in 10 voters remain opposed to the court removing the national right to abortion. Among those who disapprove, 77 percent are female voters between 18-49 two-thirds of which are suburban women, 60% of independent voters and one-third of Republican voters also say they disapprove.

However, abortion access remains a hot button issue, and those who support restricting the procedure are marking the one year anniversary of the SCOTUS decision as a day of celebration. Among those celebrating, are hundreds of students who are part of the organization Students For Life Action.

NBC6 spoke to one of the students, a senior at Florida State University, who said as young supporter of the pro-life movement her voice should be heard as well.

“It’s not just about race or ethnicity or sex or gender, it doesn’t matter,” said Kristen Wayne, member of USF Students for Life. “Being pro-life is defending the defenseless, the unborn.”

The Students for Life Action will be demonstrating at the Lincoln Memorial and dubbed the anniversary “Celebrate Life Day.”