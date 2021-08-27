Students, Staff Safe After Bomb Threat Made to Middle School in Davie

Students and staff were reported to be safe after a bomb threat was sent by a text message into a middle school in Davie on Friday.

The threat was made just after 11 a.m. to Nova Middle School, which was later evacuated along with Nova High School as a precaution.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

All students and staff are safe, according to the Davie Police Department.

Residents are encouraged to avoid the area as an investigation continues.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates