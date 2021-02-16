Students Support South Florida Teacher Who Died of COVID-19

Prayers for healing are now prayers for comfort for the family of a beloved math teacher at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart in Coconut Grove.

Raquel Carvajal was out of the classroom for months battling COVID-19 in the hospital and passed away Tuesday.

Sophomore Catalina de la Peña is one of the students Carvajal tutored in the past. Carvajal often educated students long after the bell rang.

“She was always so kind, she really cared about her students. Everyone just loved her so much,” said de la Peña.

De la Peña wanted to show how much Carvajal was cared for, so she started an online fundraiser to help pay for Carvajal’s growing medical bills. So far the community has raised more than $40,000.

Carvajal was in and out of the hospital since November, trying to recover from the virus. Her family was by her side as she passed away.

Students sent cards and video messages of support over the last several weeks, de la Peña wishes she could’ve shared one last message.

“Thank you, thank you for everything. You’ve fought so hard, and did so much good on this planet. She is such a kind, kind person,” said de la Peña.

Carrollton is currently on winter break, a community in mourning. The headmaster said he’s proud to see students offering such compassion at such a difficult time.