Students, teachers march to Florida Capitol to make demands after FSU shooting

The Florida legislature is in session for the first time on Wednesday since a gunman opened fire on the campus of Florida State University, killing two men and leaving six other people hurt.

Now a group of students and teachers from the university are trying to assure that they are heard after marching uphill from campus to the Capitol building, demanding more than just thoughts and prayers.

First, they say they want to stop the reversal of the bill that was approved in a bipartisan manner in 2018 after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

The law as it stands includes several measures, like increasing the age to buy rifles and long guns to 21 years old. But just a couple of weeks ago, the Florida House approved reducing that age to 18.

Though it is not likely that bill will be approved by the state Senate, the students wanted to take a stand against its reversal, along with a proposal from the governor to have a tax-free summer for the purchase of guns and ammunition.

Current FSU graduate student Stephanie Horowitz survived the Parkland shooting as a freshman and was on campus when the shooting happened on Thursday.

"I’m furious. It’s bipartisan for a reason. Reversing it is failing us," she said. "I think a lot of people don’t realize that when you’re demanding common sense gun laws, it’s not never intended to violate the second amendment. I think all of us respect, we just want responsible gun ownership."

The group is also specifically asking for universal background checks and new storage laws.